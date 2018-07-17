Tulsa Inmates Graduate From Muddy Paws Grooming Program

Nearly 3 dozen inmates in Tulsa are starting with a clean slate.

Thirty-five women graduated Monday from the Oklahoma Department of Correction's Muddy Paws program. The graduates are from the Turley Correctional Halfway House.

The program involves grooming and taking care of pets, giving the soon to be released inmates a skill they can use once they are free.

"To give them something that's pawsitive, some element of value that they can provide society when they get out, that is a huge deal that goes beyond just giving someone a certification for a dog class," said Matt Elliott with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Many of the inmates also received certificates from Oklahoma Career Tech.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Southern Hill Baptist Church in Tulsa.