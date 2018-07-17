Court Appearance For Tulsa Co. Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Tulsa County woman accused of hoarding over 100 animals at her rural home is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Marjorie Satterfield also owns a popular Tulsa dog training business called Glad Wags.

Satterfield is charged with three counts of animal cruelty after the sheriff's office deputies raided her home back in February 2018.

Deputies told the News On 6, they counted 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds inside the home. Her arrest report says the house and garage were stacked with plastic dog crates that were covered in feces and some had no water.

Her employees at Satterfield's training facility have stood by her saying none of the animals were being mistreated.

The sheriff's office said at the time they'd been watching Satterfield's home for over a year, but didn't realize how bad it was.

Marjorie Satterfield is currently free on bond and says she plans to plead not guilty to the animal cruelty charges.

Her court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Tulsa County courthouse.