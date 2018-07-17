Court Appearance For Tulsa Co. Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Court Appearance For Tulsa Co. Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty


Marjorie Satterfield [Tulsa County jail photo] Marjorie Satterfield [Tulsa County jail photo]
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office photo Tulsa County Sheriff's Office photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa County woman accused of hoarding over 100 animals at her rural home is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.  

Marjorie Satterfield also owns a popular Tulsa dog training business called Glad Wags.

Satterfield is charged with three counts of animal cruelty after the sheriff's office deputies raided her home back in February 2018.

5/1/2018 Related Story: Charges Filed Against OK Woman With More Than 100 Dogs In Home

Deputies told the News On 6, they counted 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds inside the home.  Her arrest report says the house and garage were stacked with plastic dog crates that were covered in feces and some had no water.

Her employees at Satterfield's training facility have stood by her saying none of the animals were being mistreated.

The sheriff's office said at the time they'd been watching Satterfield's home for over a year, but didn't realize how bad it was. 

Marjorie Satterfield is currently free on bond and says she plans to plead not guilty to the animal cruelty charges.

Her court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Tulsa County courthouse.

