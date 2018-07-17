Gone Fishin' Winners Reel In The Fun On Oologah Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Gone Fishin' Winners Reel In The Fun On Oologah Lake

Posted: Updated:
LAKE OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

It’s no secret that some News On 6 folks love to fish, which is why we teamed up with Woody’s Bait Shop for our first ever “Gone Fishin’ Giveaway.”

Winner John Alexander, Sr., of Nowata, spent Saturday morning on Oologah Lake for a guided sand bass fishing trip with anchor Tess Maune and meteorologist Lacey Swope.

John brought along his grandson, Jay Alexander, who loves to fish and turned 14 the day before. He surprised Jay with trip as a birthday present.

“This here is great, you just can't beat this. We get to go out with great people and have a lot of fun. Got a real good guide. All I can do is sit back and fish. It just doesn't get any better than this,” John said.

He says when he got the call he’d won he thought it was a joke.

“The lady I talked to said I won a fishing trip. At first I thought it was a gag. I thought my friends at work, which we're always playing tricks on each other, I said, 'They probably set me up,’” John said.

“I'm really excited to get out here. I've really never won anything, so this is just kind of like winning the lottery. This is just crazy.”

And while everyone on the boat caught several fish, Jay outfished the rest. And even made a surprise catch — a nice blue catfish, which was the biggest catch of the day.

News On 6 would to thank Woody’s Bait Shop, Bacon Guide Service, Dusty Singer and Gordie’s Wildlife for all they did to make it a successful trip.

Nearly 3,000 people entered to win the “Gone Fishin’ Giveaway.” We hope to hold another contest next spring or summer. We’ll keep you posted.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.