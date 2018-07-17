Gone Fishin' Winners Reel In The Fun On Oologah Lake

It’s no secret that some News On 6 folks love to fish, which is why we teamed up with Woody’s Bait Shop for our first ever “Gone Fishin’ Giveaway.”

Winner John Alexander, Sr., of Nowata, spent Saturday morning on Oologah Lake for a guided sand bass fishing trip with anchor Tess Maune and meteorologist Lacey Swope.

John brought along his grandson, Jay Alexander, who loves to fish and turned 14 the day before. He surprised Jay with trip as a birthday present.

“This here is great, you just can't beat this. We get to go out with great people and have a lot of fun. Got a real good guide. All I can do is sit back and fish. It just doesn't get any better than this,” John said.

He says when he got the call he’d won he thought it was a joke.

“The lady I talked to said I won a fishing trip. At first I thought it was a gag. I thought my friends at work, which we're always playing tricks on each other, I said, 'They probably set me up,’” John said.

“I'm really excited to get out here. I've really never won anything, so this is just kind of like winning the lottery. This is just crazy.”

And while everyone on the boat caught several fish, Jay outfished the rest. And even made a surprise catch — a nice blue catfish, which was the biggest catch of the day.

News On 6 would to thank Woody’s Bait Shop, Bacon Guide Service, Dusty Singer and Gordie’s Wildlife for all they did to make it a successful trip.

Nearly 3,000 people entered to win the “Gone Fishin’ Giveaway.” We hope to hold another contest next spring or summer. We’ll keep you posted.