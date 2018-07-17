Okla. State Department Of Health Attorney Resigns - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Okla. State Department Of Health Attorney Resigns

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
The Oklahoma Board of Health voted on that and several other rules regulating Medical marijuana Tuesday. The Oklahoma Board of Health voted on that and several other rules regulating Medical marijuana Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The attorney for the Oklahoma Department of Health has resigned effective immediately, an official for the department confirmed to News 9.

Julie Ezell resigned on Friday, days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state.

There was no indication why Ezell resigned. However, she had advised the board against altering the rules behind implementation.

See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

This is a developing story.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Okla. State Department Of Health Attorney Resigns

    Okla. State Department Of Health Attorney Resigns

    The Oklahoma Board of Health voted on that and several other rules regulating Medical marijuana Tuesday.The Oklahoma Board of Health voted on that and several other rules regulating Medical marijuana Tuesday.

    The attorney for the Oklahoma Department of Health has resigned effective immediately, an official for the department confirmed to News 9. Julie Ezell resigned on Friday, days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state. There was no indication why Ezell resigned. However, she had advised the board against altering the rules behind implementation. See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuan...

    More >>

    The attorney for the Oklahoma Department of Health has resigned effective immediately, an official for the department confirmed to News 9. Julie Ezell resigned on Friday, days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state. There was no indication why Ezell resigned. However, she had advised the board against altering the rules behind implementation. See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuan...

    More >>

  • Muskogee Teen Arrested For Manslaughter

    Muskogee Teen Arrested For Manslaughter

    Authorities have arrested a Muskogee teen in the death of a 15-year-old in Bethany.

    More >>

    Authorities have arrested a Muskogee teen in the death of a 15-year-old in Bethany.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers

    Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:57:33 GMT
    Members of Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of layoffs, cutting coverage or going out of business entirely if the United States maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian...More >>
    Members of Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of layoffs, cutting coverage or going out of business entirely if the United States maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint.More >>

  • NAACP lifts travel advisory against American Airlines

    NAACP lifts travel advisory against American Airlines

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:55:49 GMT
    The NAACP is lifting its travel advisory against American Airlines, saying the company is address concerns that led to the warnings against African Americans flying on its airplanes.More >>
    The NAACP is lifting its travel advisory against American Airlines, saying the company is address concerns that led to the warnings against African Americans flying on its airplanes.More >>

  • Tenants allege Kushner firm pushed them out of their homes

    Tenants allege Kushner firm pushed them out of their homes

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-17 16:55:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). This June 28, 2018 photo shows 184 Kent Avenue in the Brooklyn borough of New York owned by the Kushner Cos. An Associated Press investigation into one of the Kushner Cos.’ largest residential buildings in New York City reveal...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). This June 28, 2018 photo shows 184 Kent Avenue in the Brooklyn borough of New York owned by the Kushner Cos. An Associated Press investigation into one of the Kushner Cos.’ largest residential buildings in New York City reveal...
    Numerous current and former residents of a New York apartment building owned by Kushner's family real estate firm say they were targeted in a campaign to push them out.More >>
    Numerous current and former residents of a New York apartment building owned by Kushner's family real estate firm say they were targeted in a campaign to push them out.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.