Okla. State Department Of Health Attorney Resigns

The attorney for the Oklahoma Department of Health has resigned effective immediately, an official for the department confirmed to News 9. Julie Ezell resigned on Friday, days after the department adopted rules for the implementation of medical marijuana across the state. There was no indication why Ezell resigned. However, she had advised the board against altering the rules behind implementation. See Also: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuan...More >>
Authorities have arrested a Muskogee teen in the death of a 15-year-old in Bethany.More >>
