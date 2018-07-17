Soccer Tournament To Benefit Survivor Of Deadly Crash

The new Titan Sports Complex in Jenks is hosting a soccer tournament to honor the victims and survivors of a deadly car crash near Purcell.

Jenks student Izzy Kitterman survived the crash on I-35 one year today.

Money from Tuesday’s tournament will go toward her medical expenses.

There will also be a balloon release for Izzy’s brother Beck, her stepsister Lizzie Edwards, and family friends Erin and Zach VanHorn, who were all killed in the crash.