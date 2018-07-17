Former ODOC Chaplain Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Inmate

A corrections department chaplain was arrested Friday after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Don Dickerson is accused of having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Kate Barnard Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison for women.

The agency began investigating after receiving a report of a sexual relationship on Thursday.

Dickerson, an employee since August 2000, reportedly admitted to sexual contact with an inmate inside his office, the corrections department reported.

The arrest happened after the interviews on Friday at 3300 N Martin Luther King Avenue.

Dickerson was booked in the Oklahoma County jail on rape by instrumentation complaint.

He resigned from the corrections department on Tuesday.