New Program To Train Novice Teachers In Green Country

Even with everything that has happened in the past year in Oklahoma’s education system, there are a lot of first-year teachers in Green Country.

To help those teachers, Collegiate Hall, a Tulsa charter school, began the Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma.

More than 100 teachers attended a conference specifically geared for novice educators.

“We know that we have an educational crisis right now in Oklahoma,” said Jenny Taylor with Teach for America. “We’re needing to train thousands of new teachers and emergency certify a lot of those teachers every year.”

Collegiate Hall is also piloting a training and coaching program with new teachers at Broken Arrow and Cleveland Public Schools.