Elderly Sand Springs Man Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

An elderly man was arrested Tuesday on complaints of molesting a 4-year-old girl he knew. Sand Springs Police said they arrested 82-year-old Billy Gene Fuller Sr. for lewd molestation of a minor and lewd proposal to a minor.

According to an arrested report, the child was able to tell police what Fuller did to her and that he did it "a lot." She told the forensic interviewer it made her feel bad, but Fuller told her to keep it a secret.

She finally told her mother who called the police.

When officers went to the Fuller's home July 17, the elderly man agreed to go in for an interview over some allegations that had been made against him. Although they didn't tell Fuller what the allegations were about, they say he left his wife a note that said he was being arrested for a sex offense.

On the ride to the station, police say Fuller told them, "Well, my life is over. Guess I'll be on the six o'clock news. I don't know how I got in a fix like this, but I've been in trouble for this before."

Fuller admitted to much of what the girl told police he had done, according to court documents. Police said Fuller told them he had been accused of the same thing 30 years ago in Salina, but that he went for counseling and the charges were dropped.

The arrest record states Fuller provided a written statement to police that said, "I am so very sorry for my actions, and I hope that I can be forgiven by all of my family and God. I know I messed up. Please forgive me."

He was booked on three counts of lewd molestation and one count of lewd proposal to a minor.