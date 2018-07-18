Broken Arrow Couple Arrested For Child Neglect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Couple Arrested For Child Neglect

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police say they responded to a case of child neglect on Thursday.

According to police, an officer was called to the La Quinta Inn in Broken Arrow around 11 p.m. due to reports of a group of people passed out in the pool area. The officer said four adults had passed out in the grass near the pool after reportedly drinking a half gallon of Fireball Whiskey.

The officer was able to wake up one of the suspects, Kari Davis, who was still intoxicated and belligerent. Davis stated her three children were still in their hotel room. An EMS Unit arrived at the scene and were able to wake the other three individuals including Davis’ husband Bradley Koonce. According to police, Koonce was extremely intoxicated and EMS had to use an IV to help him regain consciousness. Police say EMS had to transport Koonce to an area hospital.

Officers on scene verified the children, ages 1, 4, and 10 were left unsupervised, the 10-year-old in the lobby and the two youngest in the hotel room.

Koonce and Davis were placed under arrest for child neglect. The children have been placed in the care of their grandfather. 

