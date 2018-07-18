Former Health Dept. Attorney's Home Made A Priority After Bogus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Health Dept. Attorney's Home Made A Priority After Bogus Threats

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond police say the home of the former attorney for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, accused of making threats against herself was made a priority.

The department said OSBI called them and made the request to provide extra protection to Julie Ezell.

According to officials, for three days Ezell’s home was on "extra watch" which means officers would drive by on patrol several times during a shift.

“The threats, the way they were written, it appeared that somebody could be watching her or was very familiar with her daily routine,” Edmond Police Dept. Public Information Officer Jennifer Wagnon said.

Ezell is accused of making it appear that the threats were coming from people upset at the Department of Health's medical marijuana emergency rules.

She resigned Friday as General Counsel to the Health Department and faces felony charges.

