Family Says Muskogee Man Arrested For Child Neglect Set-Up To Fa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Family Says Muskogee Man Arrested For Child Neglect Set-Up To Fail By DHS

Posted: Updated:
Samuel Crawford [Muskogee County jail] Samuel Crawford [Muskogee County jail]
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors charged Samuel Crawford with child neglect, but his sisters say he's a loving father who is physically unable to care for all his children.

Samuel Crawford's sisters say their brother's arrest is a misunderstanding. In fact, they believe he was set-up when DHS left Crawford alone, in a wheelchair, with six kids.

Vanessa Atchison says her brother had five brain strokes leaving him in a wheelchair and making it hard for him to take care of himself and his family.

"There's only so much he can do. His right side of his body is flaccid. He's in a wheelchair," said Vanessa. That's why Atchison and her other sisters are so upset to see their brother arrested and charged with child neglect.

"He's a good dad. He's the type of dad that will build model cars with his kids. He's the type of dad who plays with the kids," said Vanessa.

The sisters say the children's mother, Michelle Craig trashed the home.

"Yeah, the house was in bad shape. But it wasn't in bad shape until she moved in there."

Atchison admits the house was in bad shape then but says DHS chose to leave the children in Crawford's care. Last Thursday, officers came back to check on the kids and arrested Crawford.

07/17/2018 Related Story Police Find 6 Kids Living In 'Deplorable Conditions', Muskogee Man Charged

"And then to come back, I feel like they set him up. They took him to jail in his wheelchair, but none of that was told."

Police reports say there was urine on the floor and that the sink, bathtub, and toilet didn't work. The report says the toilet was full of feces and maggots.

DHS says they give they give families the opportunity to improve conditions before resorting to removal.

"We often allow families and extended family members the opportunity to correct conditions in the home while monitoring the safety of the children.  When the family is not willing or able to safely care for their children protective actions must be taken," said DHS in an official statement. DHS declined to comment on this specific case.

Crawford's sisters say they plan to fight his child neglect charge moving forward.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.