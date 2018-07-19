Search Continues For Two Oklahoma Prison Escapees

Prison officials say they are searching for a pair of inmates who walked away Wednesday from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

A state game warden captured 22-year-old Jon Elliot, shortly after he escaped. Elliot is serving a four year sentence out of LeFlore County for conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections continues to look for 29-year-old Jody Elmore and 32-year-old Chad Adams.

Jody Elmore is serving a three year sentence for forgery out of McIntosh County and Chad Adams is serving a seven year sentence for carrying contraband into a Pottawatomie County jail.

Anyone with information about Elmore and Adams can call the DOC's escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.