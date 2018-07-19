Search Continues For Two Oklahoma Prison Escapees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Search Continues For Two Oklahoma Prison Escapees

Posted: Updated:
Chad Adams and Jody Elmore [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] Chad Adams and Jody Elmore [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
GREER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Prison officials say they are searching for a pair of inmates who walked away Wednesday from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

A state game warden captured 22-year-old Jon Elliot, shortly after he escaped.  Elliot is serving a four year sentence out of LeFlore County for conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections continues to look for 29-year-old Jody Elmore and 32-year-old Chad Adams.

Jody Elmore is serving a three year sentence for forgery out of McIntosh County and Chad Adams is serving a seven year sentence for carrying contraband into a Pottawatomie County jail.

Anyone with information about Elmore and Adams can call the DOC's escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.