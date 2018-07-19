Police Seek To ID Robber Who Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Seek To ID Robber Who Beat Up Tulsa Store Manager

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police ask for the public's help to find a man they say robbed a Tulsa Family Dollar and then beat a female employee.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police say the man became so upset when a female manager confronted him, he beat her to the point she needed surgery.

Officers say on Wednesday, July 11th, the man walked into the Family Dollar store in the 800 block of North Sheridan and started putting items in a shopping cart to steal. When a female manager confronted him, he attacked her.

Police say the man broke the woman's nose and part of her eye socket.  They say she now needs surgery to remove several bone chips.

Officers say the same man came back to the store, Monday, July 16th, but police say when he saw the female manager, he ran off.

If you recognize him or know any information crime, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

