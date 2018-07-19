Rogers County Fatality Crash Under Investigation

Oklahoma Highway Patrol on scene of a fatality crash in Rogers County near Highway 88 and County Road 440.More >>
Oklahoma Highway Patrol on scene of a fatality crash in Rogers County near Highway 88 and County Road 440.More >>
Heat advisories and possibly heat warnings will top the headlines for the next few days across Oklahoma including the Tulsa metro and vicinity.More >>
Heat advisories and possibly heat warnings will top the headlines for the next few days across Oklahoma including the Tulsa metro and vicinity.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!