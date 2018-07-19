Muskogee Woman Raped By A Guard While In Jail Speaks Out - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Muskogee Woman Raped By A Guard While In Jail Speaks Out

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Muskogee woman is speaking out for the first time after she was raped by a jail guard while she was an inmate at the Muskogee County Jail.

Ashley Wayman was in jail in June of 2015 for pretrial detention. She had only been in jail a few days when she says a guard pulled her from her cell for a medical treatment. Once inside the room Wayman says the guard, Harold Shinn III, first tried to kiss her but it didn't stop there.

"He had locked the door and proceeded to push himself on me," said Wayman. "He raped me. Those words are still really hard to say. I never considered myself a victim, because I felt that if I said that, then he had power over me."

Court documents say Shinn "climbed on top" of Wayman and "forcibly raped her for about ten minutes." The documents say afterward, he told her to "clean up and shut up."

"I really, still now, can't wrap my mind around how everything happened, and what happened," said Wayman.

Shinn pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in 2016. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but he only served six and a half months a punishment Wayman calls a slap in the face.

"I don't think anything will ever be enough. What he did doesn't go away," said Wayman

Wayman's civil lawsuit was settled in April. Sheriff Rob Frazier acknowledges the guard broke the law and says he was rightfully prosecuted for it.

"She was a victim according to Oklahoma law. Oklahoma law says if you're a jailer, it doesn't matter if it's consensual or not, you aren't allowed to have sexual relations with an inmate," said Sheriff Fraizer.

Sheriff Frazier says he has never, and will never condone this type of behavior from any of his employees.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.