Muskogee Woman Raped By A Guard While In Jail Speaks Out

A Muskogee woman is speaking out for the first time after she was raped by a jail guard while she was an inmate at the Muskogee County Jail.

Ashley Wayman was in jail in June of 2015 for pretrial detention. She had only been in jail a few days when she says a guard pulled her from her cell for a medical treatment. Once inside the room Wayman says the guard, Harold Shinn III, first tried to kiss her but it didn't stop there.

"He had locked the door and proceeded to push himself on me," said Wayman. "He raped me. Those words are still really hard to say. I never considered myself a victim, because I felt that if I said that, then he had power over me."

Court documents say Shinn "climbed on top" of Wayman and "forcibly raped her for about ten minutes." The documents say afterward, he told her to "clean up and shut up."

"I really, still now, can't wrap my mind around how everything happened, and what happened," said Wayman.

Shinn pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in 2016. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but he only served six and a half months a punishment Wayman calls a slap in the face.

"I don't think anything will ever be enough. What he did doesn't go away," said Wayman

Wayman's civil lawsuit was settled in April. Sheriff Rob Frazier acknowledges the guard broke the law and says he was rightfully prosecuted for it.

"She was a victim according to Oklahoma law. Oklahoma law says if you're a jailer, it doesn't matter if it's consensual or not, you aren't allowed to have sexual relations with an inmate," said Sheriff Fraizer.

Sheriff Frazier says he has never, and will never condone this type of behavior from any of his employees.