Wagoner County: Construction Company Illegally Dumped Debris In Federal Wetlands

In February the Wagoner County Sheriff's office began to investigate a large pile of debris that had been dumped on wetlands near the Verdigris River off State Highway 51. Upon arriving, Deputy Casady says he observed a Crossland Heavy Construction truck in the process of dumping debris near a body of water adjacent to the Verdigris River.

During Deputy Casady’s investigation, it was discovered that Crossland Heavy Construction and Crossland Construction were illegally dumping on Federally protected wetlands.

Crossland Construction Company INC. is based out of Columbus, Kansas and currently operates in 37 states including Oklahoma. According to WCSO a Senior Project Manager for Crossland was contacted about the illegal dumping and the company acknowledged that the materials should not have been dumped on the property.

“Wagoner County is a beautiful county and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office makes it a priority to ensure any individual or company that dumps environmentally hazardous materials into the water or ecosystem is held accountable,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott

Crossland Construction INC. is possibly facing fine for the dumping violations. The maximum fine for each violation is $50,000. The U.S. Corp of Engineers will make the final determination on who will clean the dump site.