Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Talks About Sovereign Citizen Movement In Oklahoma

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is explaining "sovereign citizens" after an unusual encounter in Oklahoma City this week.

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man who they say claimed to be a sovereign citizen, saying he is exempt from state and federal law.

The sheriff's office tells News On 6, there aren't a lot of members of the movement in Oklahoma, but they can give law enforcement problems.

"They all interpret it different -- they all look for loopholes. They take certain part out of the constitution, certain part out of state law, certain parts. They're just taking what they want to focus on," said Tulsa County Sheriff Office Sgt. Randy Chapman.

The FBI labels "sovereign citizens" as an "anti-government extremist movement."