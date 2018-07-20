Two Men Arrested Following Robbery, Stabbing At Tulsa Motel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Men Arrested Following Robbery, Stabbing At Tulsa Motel

Travis Wilkerson and John Pool [Tulsa County jail] Travis Wilkerson and John Pool [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two men after officers say the pair along with a third man robbed and stabbed another man Thursday at a Tulsa motel.

Officers say 32-year-old Travis Wilkerson and 39-year-old John Pool went to see the victim at Super 8 Motel in the 6600 block of East Archer just after 5 p.m.

Police say the victim recently received a cash settlement and had told his ex-girlfriend and others about it.

Officers say the three suspects held the victim at gunpoint in his motel room, cut him with a knife and then stole his money.

Police say the victim knew Wilkerson as the son of his ex-girlfriend and where he lived.  Police went to the home where they say Wilkerson and Pool left in a truck.  Police stopped the truck and arrested both men.  

Both Travis Wilkerson and John Pool were booked into jail on armed robbery complaints.

Police say they know who the third suspect is and are looking for him.  

Officers say they also recovered some of the money taken in the robbery and returned it to the victim.

