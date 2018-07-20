Deputies Recover Stolen Pickup Following Tulsa Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Deputies Recover Stolen Pickup Following Tulsa Chase

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Deputies say a man and woman are on the run after leading them on a chase in Tulsa early Friday in a stolen pickup.  

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy checked the tag of the GMC truck he saw on I-44 just before 1:30 a.m.

Records showed the truck was stolen in Tulsa on July 17th, so the deputy tried to stop it near 51st and Lewis, but the driver sped off.

Deputies say the driver turned west before stopping near 59th and Yorktown.  The male driver and a female passenger jumped out and ran off.  Tulsa Police K9 officers were called but were unable to find either one.

The sheriff's office says two other women in the truck stayed behind.  After they were questioned, one was taken to the hospital for a neck injury.

TCSO Captain John Bryant says he believes they'll be able to track down the driver.

"We've developed good information on who the driver is so if we don't find him here, we will present charges to the DA's office for a warrant to be filed," said Captain John Bryant.

The sheriff's office says the truck did not have any major damage.

