Former Locust Grove QB Mason Fine On Becoming A Leader For North Texas

During the summer the escape for Mason Fine and his roommate and former Locust Grove teammate Jason Pirtle is a game of Fortnite.

Of course, hanging out at their home in Denton Texas and playing for an FBS level team like the North Texas Mean Green seemed like it might not happen after his days with the Pirates were over.

"North Texas gave me that opportunity to chance my dreams and have the opportunity to play in front of lots of people and been blessed and very fortunate and grateful with the great opportunities I've had and I just, you know, made the most with it," said Fine

His stats were off the charts at Locust Grove, the Gatorade player of the year in Oklahoma, he broke the state record in passing yards throwing for over 13 thousand yards and 166 touchdowns. The most important number out of high school though was 5 foot 11. Height left him with only 1 Division 1 offer until Seth Littrell was named at Head Coach at North Texas the offer was made. Fine was motivated to make an impact.

"I wake up every day with a chip on my shoulder and I attack the day like that with that mindset and just using it to my advantage. There's still people today that say I'm too small and at the college level I'm focused on being a great quarterback I can be and being a great quarterback," said Fine.

At North Texas, he says he's gained 25 pounds of muscle which have come in handy after taking nearly 40 sacks last season. But Fine still produced as he's been named on the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien watch list after throwing for over 4 thousand yards and named Conference USA Player of Year his sophomore year.

Maybe the best example of how's he's taken command is a late drive against UTSA going 98 yards in less than a minute. But a Conference Championship and bowl victory are what he and the Mean Green are chasing coming into this season with 17 returning starters this leader stays humble.

"I stay to myself, I'm an introvert I'd like to say, I'm going to focus on my job and that's winning games," said Fine.

Fine realizes he's playing not just for himself but for the Cherokee nation and the folks back in his home of Peggs

"It puts a big smile in me to know that they're still supporting me and they're still with me and it's just really something I never dreamed of having that much support."

And in the non-conference schedule, you've got an in city opponent in SMU and they go to Arkansas which is a short trip, not for the Mean Green but for his family.

"Every time I go back home people are like oh we're going there for that game, so not too far from that NE Tulsa area so come out support us," said Fine.