Woman Struck By Semi After Motorcycle Wreck On I-44

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A woman is dead after an overnight motorcycle wreck.

The wreck happened on I-44 westbound near Union Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the 28-year-old woman lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked.

They say she was then hit and run over by a truck that was driven off without stopping.  The truck is described as a blue semi pulling a long trailer.

The section of I-44 near the wreck was closed until about 3:30 a.m. Saturday while troopers investigated the scene.

OHP says the woman died at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

