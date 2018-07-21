Extreme Heat Slowly Relaxing Across Green Country

Cool it, Mother Nature! The heat continues for our Saturday across Green Country, but thankfully not at the extreme levels we saw on Friday.

A stray shower remains possible through the morning hours as a weak front slides across eastern Oklahoma. That front will usher in a pleasant northeast breeze, along with slightly drier and slightly “less hot” air for northeast Oklahoma.

Don’t get me wrong, it’ll still be quite toasty! Highs look to range from the mid-90s north of Tulsa to near 100 for areas south of I-40. A Heat Advisory also remains in effect across southeast Oklahoma, where heat index values will still climb over 105 degrees this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to settle down to more reasonable levels to wrap up the weekend. Areas north of Tulsa should see lows dipping back into the mid- to upper-60s Sunday morning, with 70s for the rest of us. Sunday afternoon again looks hot but seasonable with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values potentially holding below 100. Hey, that’s WAY better than we’ve had the past few days!

Our weather patterns look pretty calm heading into next week, other than the potential for a stray shower or two early Monday. A continued northeast breeze should help keep our temperatures in check, with lows generally in the lower 70s and highs generally in the mid-90s into much of the upcoming week.

Things may become a bit more unsettled by late next week with a few upper level disturbances passing by in our northwesterly flow aloft. This should bring a returned chance for scattered storms by next Thursday and Friday, potentially continuing into next weekend.

