Jets & Corvettes Event Coming To TASM

Jets and Corvettes will be on display at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

The museum, along with the Tulsa Vette Set, will be hosting the 2nd annual Jets & Corvettes event on Saturday, August 4th.

The car show will feature dozens of Corvettes from throughout the automotive icon’s history.

In addition to the cars, there will be several jets on display, including an Aero L-39 Albatros and a Bombardier Challenger 300.

Regular museum admission is needed for access to the event.

There will be food trucks, live music and, of course, the exhibits and activities at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The museum says part of the profits from the event will be donated to the Little Light House.