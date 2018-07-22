Entire Class Of Medical Students At University Of Houston To Get Free Tuition, Thanks To Anonymous Donor

Medical students have a lot to worry about, from studying for exams to caring for patients to picking the right residencies, but for one entire class at the University of Houston, tuition won't be adding to that stress. It's all paid for, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The university announced that a generous donor gave $3 million to the brand new UH College of Medicine Wednesday. And the school is putting the money to good use. The inaugural class of 30 students, who will begin med school in the fall of 2020, will have their tuition fully covered for all four years, reports CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

"Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school," said Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston, said in a press release. "This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce."

We've got it covered! With a recent $3 Million gift, the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine will have their tuition paid in full. Thank you to all of our supporters for helping us address the need for primary care in our community. #UHHereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ywFieVN2H9 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 18, 2018

The UH College of Medicine will begin accepting applications next year, KHOU-TV reports. The dean of the school, Dr. Stephen Spann, says preference will be given to students who are from Texas and have an interest in practicing medicine in the state after they graduate.

The school says it will aim for "at least 50 percent of each graduating class to specialize in primary care," to address the "vast shortage of the primary care physicians in Houston and throughout Texas." Texas is currently ranked 47th out of 50 states in primary care physician-to-population ratio, according to the press release.

