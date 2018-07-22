Dog Dock Diving Facility Opens In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow's K9 Manners & More held a grand opening Sunday for its new dog dock diving facility, The Black Pearl. You may have seen the water events on TV; now you and your pet can take part in the fun.

Dogs compete in jumping off a wooden dock into a large pool, judged for distance and height. Owners throw the dog's favorite toy into the water and watch them go.

But Sunday was just a fun day at the diving dock. Dogs from German Shepherds to Papillons took turns getting used to entering the water on a ramp or jumping off the dock.

The Black Pearl is the new venture for the folks at K9 Manners & More at 1000 East Memphis. Mary Green and crew were in the water to encourage new swimmers and experienced jumpers.

The facility also has an agility course and offers a range of training for animals and their owners.

They will be holding their first competition in August, Green said.

K9 Manners & More

Dog lovers attending the event also brought donations to Broken Arrow Neighbors.