Man Claims He Was Robbed By Prostitute At Tulsa Motel

Tulsa Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint today by a prostitute he tried to pick up.

Officers say the man had to escape to a nearby O'Reilly's Auto Parts to call the police. He told officers he picked up the prostitute at a QuikTrip at 11th and Garnett. They then went to the Economy Inn, where he was robbed by three women at gunpoint.

The woman reportedly stole his wallet and cellphone.