Collecting Tulsa Back To School Supplies

You can drop of school supplies to help Tulsa Public School teachers and students in the upcoming school year all this week and next.

The items can be dropped off at any Tulsa Fire Station to help teachers in the upcoming school year.

Items needed include copy paper, dry-erase markers, pencils, crayons, tissues and disinfectant wipes.

Supplies will then be taken to the Tulsa Public Schools Foundation and teachers can pick them up after August 3rd.