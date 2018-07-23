Three Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Police Chase Through Tulsa Neighborhood

Three young men are in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in south Tulsa.

The chase ended near 61st and Peoria. The victims say they’re just happy to have their vehicle back.

Gilberto Mendoza and Antonio Mayo still can’t believe thieves took off in their vehicle.

“People working so hard for their things and other people come and take it. It’s not fair,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza and Mayo say they were at work Saturday when someone stole their vehicle out of the parking lot.

“We were working and this guy works at the same place. He takes the key and takes the cell phone and runs away,” Mendoza said.

Tulsa police say they spotted the vehicle Monday afternoon near 61st and Peoria and tried to stop the driver.

They say the driver took off, leading officers on a chase through the neighborhood.

Police say they put out tire spikes, ultimately ending the chase near where it started.

“We were able to finally stop them at this location,” said Corporal Scott Anderson. “we had officers pretty much on every side. They surrendered at that point.”

Mendoza says the damage is done, but he is happy police recovered the vehicle.

“We’ve been missing the car since Saturday so, thankfully, they found it because we got a lot of tools in it and everything,” he said.

Police arrested the suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle.