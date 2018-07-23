Grove Police Investigating Reported Attempted Kidnapping

Grove police are asking for help investigating an alleged attempted child abduction.

The police chief said a man tried to kidnap a woman's 1-year-old niece from a splash pad just after noon Monday.

The woman said she left the splash pad to go into the bathroom with her niece. She said the man followed them into the bathroom and picked up the child.

The woman said she confronted the man and when she shoved him he let go of the child and left.

Investigators said the man was older, with long gray hair and a gray beard, and was driving a black, late-model Ford focus.

If you know anything call Grove Police at 918-786-6121.