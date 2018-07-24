Hanson North American Tour Kicks Off Next Month

Tulsa's own band of brothers, Hanson is taking a different tune for their latest project. The trio announces their new String Theory symphonic tour and album set to launch next month.

Hanson will be playing live, accompanied by symphony orchestras. The brothers first stop is Thursday, August 18th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Their tour will also include a stop in Tulsa on May 19th, 2019 at Tulsa's Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th.

After their North American tour, the Hanson head overseas with concerts in Europe and Australia.

The String Theory album will be released sometime this fall.