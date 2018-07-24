Michael Bever Sentencing Pushed To August

A man was found dead Monday night in a Blackwell parking lot, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.More >>
A man was found dead Monday night in a Blackwell parking lot, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.More >>
Sentencing for Michael Bever, the Broken Arrow teen convicted of killing five family members, has been pushed to August.More >>
Sentencing for Michael Bever, the Broken Arrow teen convicted of killing five family members, has been pushed to August.More >>
Sentencing for Michael Bever, the Broken Arrow teen convicted of killing five family members, has been pushed to August.More >>
Sentencing for Michael Bever, the Broken Arrow teen convicted of killing five family members, has been pushed to August.More >>
Michael Bever will learn his fate on Tuesday as a judge issues his sentence.More >>
Michael Bever will learn his fate on Tuesday as a judge issues his sentence.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on