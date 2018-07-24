Michael Bever Sentencing Pushed To August - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS: Bever Family Murders

News: Crime

Michael Bever Sentencing Pushed To August

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Sentencing for Michael Bever, the Broken Arrow teen convicted of killing five family members, has been pushed to August.

Bever was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, July 24, 2018, but the judge said she needed more time after hearing from Bever for the first time in court.

A jury found Bever guilty of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill in May. Jurors recommended five life sentences with the possibility of parole, plus 28 years for the intent to kill charge.

A life sentence in Oklahoma is 45 years and Bever has to serve at least 85 percent of that. This means if the sentences run concurrently, he could be eligible for parole when he’s 54 years old.

