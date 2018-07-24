Caught On Video: OKC Video Vigilante Dads Bust Possible Child Predator

A couple of dads turned video vigilantes have another victory under their belt.

A couple of dads turned video vigilantes have another victory under their belt. They say they busted a child predator Monday night, streaming the entire confrontation on Facebook live. The admitted predator was so cooperative, he even agreed to put his fiancé on speaker phone.

The guys from Oklahoma Predator Prevention are just a couple of dads who are trying to protect children from potential predators.

They confronted the man at a plaza on Oklahoma City’s Southwest side who thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex.

“When she told you she was 15, what should you have done?” one asked the man.

He replied, “Stay where I was at.”

News 9 is not revealing the man’s identity because he hasn’t been charged, but police are investigating.

“What kind of picture did you sent a 15-year-old? What did you send her man?” OPP asked him on camera.

“A picture of a (expletive),” he replied.

“Is that something you should be sending to a 15-year-old girl?” OPP asked.

“No,” he replied.

OPP asked, “Then what the (expletive) were you thinking?”

The man replied, “I wasn’t thinking at the time.”

The OPP guys say they researched the possible predator before meeting him, even driving by his house just a few doors down from a day care.

“So, who drives the silver Pontiac then? Can I ask you that?” the OPP guys asked. “Oh, look at the look on his face. I know exactly who’s preying on children. Who drives that car? Probably the person he doesn’t want to know he came up here to meet a 15-year-old. Look at that shock on his face.”

The man asked, “How do you know me? How do you know so much about me?”

OPP replied, “We’ve done our homework on you.”

The guy was so cooperative he even put his fiancé, who has a 17-year old daughter, on speaker phone.

“He is on the Southwest side right now meeting up with what he thought was a 15-year-old. He sent pictures of his penis last night and several headshots. And he came up here to meet her. He is a child predator,” OPP explained to the woman. “Every single kid needs to be watched around him.”

Someone watching the stream called police.

Officer Megan Morgan with OKC Police said confronting possible sexual predators is dangerous and should be left to officers.

"In situations like this where citizens are confronting other citizens based on very very touchy subjects, it's just something that we don't encourage,” said Morgan.

The guys from OPP say in the future they'll be a bit more careful about calling police before they confront somebody.

Click here to check out their Facebook page.