Police: Elderly Victim Uninjured In Tulsa Home Invasion, Robbery

Police say an elderly Tulsa woman was not injured during a home invasion robbery early Wednesday.

Officers say it happened at the victim's residence in the 3600 block of South Florence at about 1:30 a.m.

The victim told police she was woken up by someone who had come in the rear door, wearing a mask, gloves and pointing a gun at her. She told police that person demanded cash.

Police say the victim locked herself in a bathroom, then ran to a neighbor's home where police were then called.

Officers say no has been arrested.