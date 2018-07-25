Airplane Destroyed In Rogers County Airport Hanger Fire

Firefighters say an airplane is destroyed in an early Wednesday fire at an airport hangar just south of Oologah Lake in Rogers County.

The location is the Avian Country Estates.

The fire caused significant damage to this hangar and everything inside. That included an airplane and a tractor which were parked inside the building.

Firefighters from several departments, including Northwest, Claremore, Collinsville Rural were called and got the fire under control.

Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire.

Fire investigators are now beginning the task of trying to determine the cause of the fire.