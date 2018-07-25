Piranha-Like Fish Caught At Oklahoma Lake

Oklahoma Wildlife Department game wardens got a call this week after a Lindsay girl caught a Pacu at Fort Cobb Lake in Caddo County.

The Pacu is closely related to the Piranha and has teeth. It was snagged while Kennedy Smith was fishing with her grandparents.

Oklahoma Game Wardens posted photos of the invasive exotic species on their Facebook page.

The unusual fish is found in waterways across South America and is considered omnivorous. That means it feeds on both plant and animal material.

The state Wildlife Department says while Pacu have been found in Oklahoma lakes before, they are not native to the state.

The department says anyone who catches a Pacu is asked to contact your local game warden. They say the species can cause damage to Oklahoma's ecosystems.