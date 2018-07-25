New Book By Local Wine Expert Gives Tips, Tricks To Become An Expert

Do you have more questions than answers when it comes to serving wine with dinner? Well, a local master wine expert’s new book can help.

Randa Warren is one of only a couple dozen women who are Master Sommeliers - the highest level of knowledgeable and trained wine experts, and she has a new book called

I want to talk to her about her new book, 60-Minute Wine Expert.

Rick: "It's brand new."

Warren: "Yeah, just came out last week."

Rick: "Very proud of that I bet.”

Warren: "Yeah, I'm very excited."

Alright, I've got a wine expert, a Master in fact, I need a little advice because wine can be intimidating.

"What I like to do is to tell people to, number one, ask for assistance," she said.

Warren said you should consider several things, including if the wine is for dinner and what you’re serving with it. She said you want the food and wine to match.

"It's like dance partners. You don't want someone going left and someone going right at the wrong time," she said.

Lots of help in her book, she says. Good tips in the Q&A section, like something she calls the 15-20 rule.

Randa:"Whites come out of the fridge 15 minutes before you're gonna serve them, and reds go into the fridge 20 minutes before you're gonna serve them," she said.

The book is loaded with tips and tricks like that to make to process less intimidating.

The book is available at your online bookseller, and, you can contact Warren directly.