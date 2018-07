A woman is dead after a crash that blocked all traffic on West Houston Street in Broken Arrow.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. the woman was attempting to pass on the right going between 80 and 90 miles an hour when she lost control, overcorrected and hit a power pole.

A second vehicle traveling eastbound was struck but only sustained minor damage. No one else was injured. BAPD says that the roadway is still blocked due to crews working on the downed utility pole. A notice will be sent out once roadway is re-opened.