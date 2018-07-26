Freedmen File Lawsuit Against Muscogee Creek Nation Demanding Tr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Freedmen File Lawsuit Against Muscogee Creek Nation Demanding Tribal Citizenship

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A freedmen group has sued the Muscogee Creek Nation to regain status as part of the tribe. Freedmen are the decedents of slaves once held by the tribe.

The freedmen were part of the tribe from 1866 to 1979 pushed out through a new constitution. Now they're suing the tribe and the federal government to enforce the original treaty that ensured they were, in fact as Creek as anyone else.

It's a battle that's been fought several times before in court without a clear resolution. In 2005 Fred Johnson sued and thought he won but today the Nation still denies freedmen citizenship.

In fact, it's the same lawyer taking on the case again himself a descendant of a Creek who signed the Treaty that made Freedmen full citizens. On Thursday the lawyers says the Muskogee Creek Nation is turning them away.

"In the United States of America, you cannot discriminate against people because of race, period and that is what's happening," said attorney Demario Solomon-Simmons.

“There were rights given to our ancestors that were just taken away, and we would like to re-establish those,” said Freedman descendent Collota Cade-Bailey.

It's personal for Collotta as she wants her children to know their history.

"And our kids and grandkids, they don't know anything about that, and they need to. That's history and that's family," said Collota.

Calvin Marshall wants to claim his father's roll number, number 369.

“To me to get that back, even in his name, and if I get the citizenship back, I'll get his roll number, and oh yes, it means a lot to me, it does,” said Marshall.

The Muscogee Creek Nation said today they were not ready to comment on the lawsuit.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.