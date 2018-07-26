Tulsa Team Representing Oklahoma In Little League World Tourname - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Team Representing Oklahoma In Little League World Tournament


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Little League World tournament begins next week and the team representing Oklahoma is from Tulsa. However, getting to the tournament can take some creative financing.

Assistant coach Mark Brumble is putting the kids through their paces as they'll represent Oklahoma next week in Texas.

“We're preparing for the Little League Southwest Regional in Waco Texas," said team manager Brad Lane.

Win the regional, you go to Williamsport PA for the Little League World Series. It's a big dream, the first step is Waco and it's an expensive trip. Little League pays a big chunk of it, but the kids would like to make it easier on their families so, they've set up a go fund me account to raise a little money for extras.

Oklahoma teams have not always fared well in the Waco tournament This year could be different. One little leaguer said everyone on the team believes they can make it to Williamsport.

That’s the power of positive thinking. If you would like to donate to help click here for the Go Fund Me

