BAPD Investigating Man Accused Of Raping Woman On Date

Broken Arrow Police have a warning after a woman said she was raped on a date. Daniel McFerron faces a first-degree rape charge and his jury trial is expected to begin later this year.More >>
Broken Arrow Police have a warning after a woman said she was raped on a date. Daniel McFerron faces a first-degree rape charge and his jury trial is expected to begin later this year.More >>
Police after investigating after a woman was found dead in a pickup in front of AmeriGas on New Sapulpa Road Thursday morning.More >>
Police after investigating after a woman was found dead in a pickup in front of AmeriGas on New Sapulpa Road Thursday morning.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on