BAPD Investigating Man Accused Of Raping Woman On Date

Broken Arrow Police have a warning after a woman said she was raped on a date.

Daniel McFerron faces a first-degree rape charge and his jury trial is expected to begin later this year.

The detective working the case described it as "scary," and said the victim did everything right on her lunch date.

The victim said water with a lemon is all she had to drink on her second date with McFerron. The Claremore woman met McFerron on a dating website called "Our Time."

"She felt pretty comfortable because they had discussed personal things and family and all that. According to her, she thought he was a real nice guy," Detective Mark Back with BAPD said.

Broken Arrow Police said somehow a prescription medication ended up in the victim's blood system.

"She reported that she started feeling kinda funny and not quite right. Light-headed and things like that. Next thing you know, she basically lost consciousness," Back said.

The detective said the victim willingly went to McFerron's place after lunch but does not remember going into his bedroom, where she said she drifted in and out of consciousness and was raped.

"She had a substance in her blood system that she was never prescribed, and he was. So, we had to connect the dots there," Back said.

The victim told police during the date she did not get up to use the restroom and never left her water unattended.

Officers said it's a mystery as to how the medication may have been slipped into her water.

Back called the victim "brave" for speaking up and said others can learn from her experience.

"Nothing against online dating, but it's just, that's not always a failsafe. You still have to get to know somebody before you totally relax and let your guard down," he said.

McFerron does not have any other court records in Oklahoma.

We reached out to "Our Time" but the company declined to comment.

Police said there are no indications there are other victims but encourage any rape victims to come forward as soon as possible after the crime.

News On 6 spoke with McFerron's attorney on the phone and he declined to comment on the case.