Former TU Star's NBA Dream Comes True

Two years ago, Shaquille Harrison didn’t hear his name called on draft night, but he didn't give up hope. The former TU standout got into the G-League with the Northern Arizona Suns. He scored 13 points per game for almost 2 seasons, still chasing his NBA dream

“I didn't wanna go overseas I wanted to give it one more year, I knew this probably was gonna be my last year to try to do it,” said Harrison.

In February Harrison got the call the Phoenix Suns offering first a 10-day contract, then another, and by March 13th Harrison had impressed the team so much that they signed him to a multi-year deal. It's a day he'll never forget.

“I looked at my phone I got missed calls from my agent, my phones blowing up, Twitter is blowing up, it was a great moment,” he said.

At that moment Harrison remembered what he said to his grandmother just before she passed away.

“I promised her that I would make it to the NBA. I don't know how I was gonna do it. But I made a promise to her and I got it done,” said Harrison.

Coming to TU Shaq didn't always believe making it to the NBA was possible, until his head coach Frank Haith told him he had the potential to make it. This drove his disbelief into a dream.

“I remember me telling him that and he looked at me like I was crazy. Not just his speed, quickness, and athletic ability but his desire and work ethic,” said Coach Haith.

“It's an honor to come back here cause when guys ask me what school you’re from I say Tulsa with a big smile on my face because I love this university and what it did for me,” said Harrison.