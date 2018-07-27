Federal Jury Finds Broken Arrow Man Guilty Of Enticing Minor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Federal Jury Finds Broken Arrow Man Guilty Of Enticing Minor


Skylor Norman [Tulsa County jail] Skylor Norman [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a federal jury convicted him of enticing a minor. 

The jury reached its verdict this week.  

The U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says 23-year-old Skylor Norman began a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl after meeting her at work.

“Child predators are a cancer upon society and we will do everything we can to remove them.  The United States Attorney’s Office stands strong with child victims and we will ensure their voices are heard in the courtroom.  We are pleased with this result,” said Trent Shores.

3/6/2018 Related Story: Broken Arrow Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Prosecutors say the girl reportedly snuck out of her house and walked five miles to Norman's house to have sex, spending several nights there. 
 
The U.S. Attorney's Office says when the 12 year old’s mother discovered her daughter was not at home, fearing she had been kidnapped, the mother called the police. 

Norman denied knowing she was only 12.  He is set to be sentenced on October 18th.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.