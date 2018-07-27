Virtual Reality Project On The Tulsa Race Riot Underway

Filming is underway in Tulsa's Greenwood District on a project that will take viewers back to a dark time in the city's history.

Production crews tell News On 6, this Kickstarter project is called "Greenwood Avenue: A Virtual Reality Experience" and it will premiere on YouTubeVR.

This project was created by Ayana Baraka and partially funded by Google. They say the five-part series will revolve around a 14-year old African-American girl living in 1920's Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street.

The Greenwood business district was destroyed during the 1921 Race Riot, which many are starting to call the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The film crew says the series is getting its information from interviews with Race Riot survivor Dr. Olivia Hooker.

The film crew will be shooting in Tulsa until Tuesday, July 31st.