Elderly Creek County Man Pistol Whipped During Break-In

Creek County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after an 84-year-old man was pistol whipped in a home break-in. Deputy Fred Clark said three men entered the man's house in Slick early Thursday, July 26.

Clark said they aren't sure how the suspects got into the man's house or even if they broke into the right home. Neighbors suspect the men were intending to break into a nearby house, but Clark said they have no proof of that at this time.

Authorities do think it may have been more than a random incident, he said.

A source tells News On 6 the elderly man was hospitalized and may require surgery to his face.

Deputies continue to search for the suspects. News On 6 is working to learn more about the crime.