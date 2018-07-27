Tulsa Woman Biking Across The Country To Help Sex Trafficking Victims

A Nowata couple has been arrested for child neglect and child endangerment after police say they found the couples' young children living in a home full of dead mice and trash.More >>
Broken Arrow Police say a man is in custody on burglary charges. According to BAPD, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of West Atlanta Court around 9 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
