Tulsa Woman Biking Across The Country To Help Sex Trafficking Victims

A Tulsa woman gave up her summer to help sex trafficking victims.

Lizzie Sammons is a junior at Oklahoma State University and is on a team called Pedal the Pacific. They are biking from Seattle to San Diego to raise $250,000 to help sex trafficking victims.

"It's such a heavy subject and it's really easy to get weighed down by that, but the love we've received along the way really balances that out," Sammons said.

Last year, 228 calls were made to Oklahoma's human trafficking hotline last year, but only 75 cases were reported.

Police said many victims pass through Oklahoma because three major interstates go through our state.