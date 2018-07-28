Woman, 2 Children In Critical Condition After Crash In East Tulsa

A woman and two young children are in critical condition after a crash Saturday morning.

Police say a car with three occupants crashed near 41st Street South and 193rd East Avenue.

Officers say all three people, including a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, are in critical condition.

When Tulsa police officers arrived at the scene, they say a 3-year-old child was believed to be dead, but Broken Arrow firefighters were able to resuscitate the child.

Police say that child has a broken pelvis and severed spine.

The two children were transported by Broken Arrow Fire Department, police say.

They say the woman suffered fractures from the waist down and was flown to a hospital.

According to officers, a doctor told them the woman had a seizure.