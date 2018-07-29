Body Of Missing Cherokee County Man Potentially Found

After searching for weeks, Cherokee County Investigators say they may have found the body of a missing veteran.

Family and friends have been searching for Roger Quinn for last the last two weeks. The sheriff's office says the body was discovered about a mile from where Quinn's backpack was found last week.

"He was the best son, brother, uncle, and friend. And we will miss him dearly, but we know he is in a better place now, and at peace," said Quinn’s mother.

The medical examiner is working to officially identify the body, but deputies say tattoos on the man match Quinn’s.