Strong Winds Blow Truck Off Road, Tear Down Trees In Northeast O - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Strong Winds Blow Truck Off Road, Tear Down Trees In Northeast OK

Posted: Updated:
By: Garrett Powders, NewsOn6.com
Connect

Severe storms with strong winds caused damage across parts of northeastern Oklahoma Monday.

Washington County saw some of the strongest gusts of winds, causing damage to several buildings.

Several fire departments and residents worked together to chainsaw several downed trees blocking a road in Ramona.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck was also blown off of Highway 75 north, causing it to jackknife.

Some buildings had damage as well, News On 6’s Justin Shrair said he saw significant damage between the baseball and football fields in Ramona where some of the roof was ripped off.

News On 6 also received several pictures of downed trees in Oologah and Claremore.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.