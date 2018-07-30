Strong Winds Blow Truck Off Road, Tear Down Trees In Northeast OK

Severe storms with strong winds caused damage across parts of northeastern Oklahoma Monday.

Washington County saw some of the strongest gusts of winds, causing damage to several buildings.

Several fire departments and residents worked together to chainsaw several downed trees blocking a road in Ramona.

More storm damage here in Ramona. pic.twitter.com/Ip90IxKn7A — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) July 30, 2018

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck was also blown off of Highway 75 north, causing it to jackknife.

Truck off the road here on 75 North. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/ynrNHuHNPY — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) July 30, 2018

Troopers tell me the wind caused that truck to jackknife. I’m told the driver is okay. pic.twitter.com/hex9BynQNV — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) July 30, 2018

Some buildings had damage as well, News On 6’s Justin Shrair said he saw significant damage between the baseball and football fields in Ramona where some of the roof was ripped off.

News On 6 also received several pictures of downed trees in Oologah and Claremore.

@NewsOn6 Trummel’s Drug store in Oologah has one less tree due to the storms! pic.twitter.com/qwOG1gJ6Gu — Carson Trummel (@CTrummel) July 30, 2018