Storms, High Winds Leave Damage Behind In Washington, Rogers Counties

Severe weather has pushed out of Green Country and now we’re getting a look at some of the damage left behind.

Parts of Washington and Rogers Counties saw the worst damage, with winds damaging buildings and blocking roads.

The winds even managed to knock a semi and trailer off of Highway 75, prompting a warning from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“Pull over to the side of the road as soon as you can,” said Trooper Steven Klahr. “Until the winds pass by, this is a quick storm. Just came in and left.”

Power lines, limbs, and entire trees came down as roofs were ripped off of buildings.

“It was kind of scary at first, you know. I didn’t know what was going on – whether it was a tornado coming or what,” said area resident Danny Bullick.

The junior varsity locker room at Caney Valley schools is flooded after parts of the roof were pulled off.

“It looks bad. There’s water all over the floor, there’s water on our pads,” said Stephen Mitchell, the Caney Valley head football coach.

It’s a tough sight for Mitchell, who toured the damage with some of the kids.

“I’m kind of still taken aback a little bit,” said Mitchell. “I haven’t wrapped my mind completely around it. Thank God nobody was hurt.”

While there’s definitely some rebuilding to do, Mitchell says he knows his football team will be just fine.

“We’re a family. We’re a family. That’s been our mantra ever since I started three years ago as the head football coach,” Mitchell said.

There have been no reports of anyone being hurt in the storms. However, some people are still without power.