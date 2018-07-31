Three Tulsa Apartments Damaged In Early Morning Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Three Tulsa Apartments Damaged In Early Morning Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say several residents living in a Tulsa apartment complex have had relocate to other apartments after a fire damaged at least three apartments early Tuesday.

The Tulsa Fire Department says they got a call about a fire at the London Square Apartments in the 2200 block of East 59th Street and arrived to find smoke coming from a second story apartment.

District Chief John Steiner says they were able to get inside the apartment quickly and put out the fire.

He says a mother and child inside that apartment were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Steiner says that apartment suffered extensive damage and two apartments next door sustained smoke damage. He says a fire wall was able to stop the spread of the fire.

Fire officials say the fire started in the living room area of the apartment, but a cause is still under investigation.

